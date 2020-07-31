Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/31/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Gov. Michelle lujan Grisham announced in her weekly press conference Thursday that she would extend the state’s public health order through August with minimal changes. That and some good news from the state’s data, but more is needed to have restrictions lifted. Read more here.
- You can watch the press conference here.
- The state Department of Health announced 255 new cases of COVID-19, including an uptick in McKinley County. Read more here.
- As the state looks to reduce the prison population in the state, it isn’t easy for some to get out with “good time.” Read our story here.
- The Rio Grande Sun wrote about the lockdown on the Jicarilla Apache Nation because of COVID-19.
- Attorney General Hector Balderas sued the Lea County Sheriff over his office’s refusal to enforce the state’s public health order, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.
- Albuquerque police handed out their first mask citation at Walmart after a man refused to wear the bandana he had around his neck, KOB-TV reported.
- The state Supreme Court is investigating if sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers are not following the state’s public health order while working at courthouses, KRQE-TV reported.
- The city of Roswell tried to define some indoor spaces as outdoor dining as a way to circumvent the ban on indoor dining, KRQE-TV reported. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was not convinced by the argument.
- Small businesses on the Navajo Nation remain shut down, months into the pandemic, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about the looming spike in evictions when the public health emergency comes to an end.
- New Mexico’s unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged for the most recent week of available data, albeit still well above pre-pandemic levels, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Per a press release from TriCore Reference Laboratories, the company will partner with New Mexico State University to bring a COVID-19 testing lab to the school’s campus.
“This is wonderful news,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “This will allow us to conduct very broad testing across our campus at a very low cost in our efforts to help manage the spread of this virus. This approach gives me comfort that we will be able to come back to our campus and keep our students, employees and our broader community safe.”
- The Las Vegas Optic reported on the struggle for area restaurants to “stay alive” during the COVID-19 pandemic, including setting up outdoor areas and more.
- Ben Michael’s Restaurant in Old Town supports the governor’s public health order, KOB-TV reported.
- The Village of Ruidoso will spend another $20,000 for trash pickup during the pandemic the Ruidoso News reported.
- The Deming Headlight wrote about the “surge” in COVID-19 cases in Luna County in July.
- Out-of-state hunters will have to abide by the state’s 14-day quarantine, KRQE-TV reported.
- In Rio Arriba County, 4-H went on despite the pandemic, with remote showings, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- The Santa Fe Indian Market, one of the many major tourist events in the state canceled this year, will go virtual, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- “It sucks,” wrote one person when asked by KOB-TV how they were coping during the pandemic.
- Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died from COVID-19. Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce and the party’s CD1 Chair and Director of RPNM’s Minority Engagement Group Stephanie Kennedy issued a statement.
“”Herman Cain has made an indelible mark on America, not only in the black community but also in society as a whole. As co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, the group has grown nationally largely because of his work. Cain’s strong advocacy for President Trump has helped empower black conservatives to make a difference in their lives and to speak up for their values.”
- In college football, the SEC announced that it would only have conference opponents this year, which means New Mexico State University won’t face Florida (or get the big paycheck that comes with being the sacrificial lamb for a big-time football school), the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.