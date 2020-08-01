Numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline with 210 Saturday but nine deaths

The state of New Mexico started the month of August with 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday and nine deaths.

The numbers of cases have started to trend downward after nearly a month of increasing. The number of cases Friday was 225, which was the lowest the number had been since July 5.

But the nine related deaths on Saturday bring the mortality total to 651. The state’s Department of Health released the following details about the deceased:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The DOH also reported 134 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for the disease and 8,286 COVID-19 cases the state designated as recovered.

The newly confirmed cases represented 2.6 percent of the 7,874 tests processed since Friday. The total number of tests processed is 565,885 according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

Testing details

DOH reports the number of new cases broken down by county:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state previously reported eleven cases that have since been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo; one in Chaves; one in Doña Ana; one in Eddy; one in McKinley and two in Sandoval counties). The state also reported one case in Doña Ana County that was not lab confirmed and two cases in Doña Ana County that have been identified as out-of-state residents.

The total 20,796 cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 4,800

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 348

Cibola County: 333

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 459

Doña Ana County: 2,178

Eddy County: 247

Grant County: 67

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 88

Lea County: 626

Lincoln County: 99

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 225

McKinley County: 3,999

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 183

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 294

Roosevelt County: 140

Sandoval County: 1,082

San Juan County: 2,999

San Miguel County: 41

Santa Fe County: 576

Sierra County: 29

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 96

Torrance County: 59

Union County: 27

Valencia County: 357

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 279

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH also reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

DOH also reported that they have found at least one positive case in at least 44 acute care or long-term care facilities in the last 28 days, a decrease of two cases.