COVID-19 cases increase by 117 in partial results after ‘technical disruption’

With partial results, because of what the department called “a technical disruption of the electronic laboratory system,” the state Department of Health announced 117 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The state said the full results will be included when they are received and confirmed by the state.

With the partial totals, the state now has found 21,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 655 deaths related to the disease.

The 117 cases represent 3.29 percent of the 3,557 tests reported between Sunday and Monday. The average number of tests over the previous seven days was just under 6,500 and, at times, included over 8,000 tests per day.

The newly announced death was a male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions. The state did not, as usual, disclose which underlying condition he had, only that one was present.

DOH announced a total of 131 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of four over the total announced on Sunday. This could include individuals from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19 out of state.

Additionally, the department announced that 8,463 individuals are now designated as recovered, an increase of 120 over Sunday’s total.

With the partial total, the state reported that they have processed 577,810 tests so far, an increase of 3,557 over Sunday’s total.

Doña Ana County had the highest number of cases in Monday’s partial results with 27, followed by Bernalillo County, with 18 and Lea County, with 14.

DOH also announced three new cases among those held by federal agencies as the Cibola County Correctional Center.

Here are the cases announced by the state:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The state also announced the total number of cases in each county, including the numbers from Monday.

Three previously reported cases, one in each of Curry, Doña Ana and Otero counties, were identified as duplicates and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 4,879

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 367

Cibola County: 340

Colfax County: 14

Curry County: 483

Doña Ana County: 2,240

Eddy County: 258

Grant County: 68

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 88

Lea County: 656

Lincoln County: 109

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 235

McKinley County: 4,004

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 188

Quay County: 33

Rio Arriba County: 296

Roosevelt County: 142

Sandoval County: 1,096

San Juan County: 3,003

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 597

Sierra County: 30

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 99

Torrance County: 60

Union County: 27

Valencia County: 373

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 282

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

And DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

The state has also identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 44 long-term care and acute care facilities, with no change from Sunday.