Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/3/20 edition)

- New Mexico health officials announced nearly 450 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 210 on Saturday and 226 on Sunday.
- A poll found that governors, with only a few exceptions, have higher approval ratings on how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic response than President Donald Trump does, including in New Mexico. Read more here.
- Over the weekend, Navajo Nation health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths. See the release from Saturday and the release from Sunday.
- The Eastern New Mexico News reported that the state announced a second nursing home in Clovis had at least one positive test among staff or residents.
- A man who had heart surgery and his wife died of COVID-19—which he appears to have contracted after an outbreak at the New Mexico Heart Institute, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Both sides in the case over the state’s closure of restaurants to indoor dining filed briefings in the case in front of the state Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported.
- Supreme Court Justice Michael E. Vigil recused himself from the case, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. State District Judge Thomas F. Stewart of Grant County will replace him on the case.
- Wineries in the state are happy that they are now able to serve customers, outdoors, as part of the latest public health order, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Also with the new public health order, fitness studios can now teach classes at 25 percent capacity, KOB-TV reported.
- Restaurants in Farmington are trying to increase their outdoor dining options, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Bars and night clubs are still not able to open, and they’ll talk to lawmakers about it this week, KOB-TV reported.
- Albuquerque handed out the first round of outdoor dining grants, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the new lab at New Mexico State University with TriCore for COVID-19 tests and how it will help speed up the turnaround time for the area.
- Officials in Alamogordo are looking to help local businesses as they struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- City of Roswell officials say there is a misunderstanding of a reported effort to deem some indoor areas as outdoors to allow restaurants to serve diners in those areas, the Roswell Daily Record reported. The city’s manager said it’s aimed at aras like courtyards that are deemed indoor areas.
- New Mexico state police shut down a proposed protest at Albuquerque’s civic plaza, saying it was labeled as a concert, KRQE-TV reported. The police told the TV station that listing of “performers” made it a concert or similar event.
- Despite the pandemic, Doña Ana County’s financial position is stronger starting this fiscal year than it was last year, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.