214 more cases of COVID-19, as positivity rate drops

A day after the state Department of Health released only partial results of COVID-19 tests because of a “technical disruption,” the department announced 214 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths related to the disease.

Once again, Bernalillo County led with the most new cases in the state, with 67. Bernalillo County has by far the most people of any county in New Mexico. But Doña Ana County, with 34 cases, Lea County, with 23 cases, and Chaves County, with 17 cases, also had double-digit numbers of new cases.

The 214 new cases represent 1.64 percent of the 13,015 new tests since Monday’s announcement. Combining the results from Monday and Tuesday, since Monday’s totals were partial, has 331 total cases and 16,572 tests reported in the last two days, with a 2 percent positive total rate.

DOH has reported 21,340 total tests and 658 deaths related to the disease.

The state’s gating criteria aims for a five percent or lower positive rate, while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hopes the state can remain under three percent.

The state provided some details for the three newly reported deaths.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

The state, as usual, did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by two over Monday’s total to 133. This could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated by DOH as recovered increased to 8,685, an increase of 222 over Monday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 590,825 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 13,015 tests over Monday’s announcement. This would have been the most in a single day for New Mexico, but Monday’s total was only partial because of a technical disruption with reporting.

The state provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

67 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

8 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Tuesday’s cases, by county.

Four previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates: two in Doña Ana County, and one in each of Bernalillo and Luna counties. These have been removed from the DOH totals.

Bernalillo County: 4,947

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 384

Cibola County: 345

Colfax County: 14

Curry County: 493

Doña Ana County: 2,272

Eddy County: 267

Grant County: 68

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 88

Lea County: 679

Lincoln County: 110

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 238

McKinley County: 4,009

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 193

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 298

Roosevelt County: 144

Sandoval County: 1,104

San Juan County: 3,008

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 602

Sierra County: 30

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 99

Torrance County: 60

Union County: 28

Valencia County: 381

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 282

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

And DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

The state has also identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 47 long-term care and acute care facilities, an increase of three facilities over Monday’s total.