Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/6/20 edition)

- The New Mexico Department of Health announced 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19, as well as 229 new cases. There was some good news on other numbers, though. Read more here.
- Inmates in Cibola County protested against COVID-19 conditions on Wednesday, but details are still scarce. Read our story here.
- According to the New Mexico Environment Department, 21 employees at a Roswell meatpacking plant tested positive for COVID-19, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The president of the Hidalgo County Youth Rodeo received a citation after a rodeo took place, and the president said he refused to require people to wear a mask, KRQE-TV reported. Hidalgo County has the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita in the state.
- In Lea County, they held a COVID-safe livestock show, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some people could see their utilities shut down because of a gap in an emergency rule from the Public Regulation Commission to stop such disconnections during the pandemic and a permanent rule, the Farmington Daily Times reported. The emergency rule expires in mid-September, and the full rule won’t be able to go into effect until October.
- New Mexico State University will deliver COVID-19 tests to out-of-state students’ dorms, as they undergo a 14-day quarantine after entering New Mexico the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The head of the New Mexico Restaurant Association said there is a sense of hopelessness among some restaurant owners because of the continued closure of indoor dining, KOB-TV reported.
- Restaurants in Carlsbad closed their doors after the state Supreme Court ruled that the state could impose $5,000 fines on businesses that don’t abide by the state’s public health order, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. One owner said they had incurred nearly $100,000 in fines for refusing to follow the order.
- The New Mexico Environment Department filed an emergency rule that requires employers to inform the department of any positive tests among their employees within four hours of being notified. Read more in the Santa Fe New Mexican.
- In some good news, the president of the Mescalero Apache Tribe signed an executive order that said he will lift the tribe’s lockdown on Friday at noon. Read the executive order here.
- A survey of parents in Santa Fe found many are supportive of remote learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- KRQE-TV reported on how some Albuquerque Public Schools teachers are preparing for distance learning.
- Albuquerque’s BioPark Zoo will partially open, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A writer at New Mexico In Depth wrote about their father, a truck driver who continues to work during the pandemic.
- Portales’ economy will be impacted by the lack of in-person students at Eastern New Mexico University, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Weekly Alibi spoke to Harris Smith, the dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of New Mexico, about how the year will go forward.
- The Associated Press wrote about the loans offered to small businesses by the state to aid them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Mountain West Conference delayed its football seasons and limited teams to just 10 games.