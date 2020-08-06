Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/7/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials had an optimistic, but cautious, press conference updating the public on COVID-19, including outlining how people will be able to visit those at nursing homes. Read about it here.
- You can watch the full thing here.
- The state Department of Health announced 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two additional deaths. There are now 21,773 total confirmed cases of the disease and 669 deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- Lujan Grisham announced that she changed the requirement for those who must self-quarantine, giving an exemption for those who travel to other states for medical care or those who have to travel to other states for parental responsibilities. Read more here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 28 new cases and one additional death related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases for the Navajo Nation to 9,223, with 6,775 recoveries and 468 deaths related to the disease.
- The Navajo Nation scaled back their weekly weekend lockdowns to a 32-hour partial lockdown this weekend, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced.
- The Navajo Times wrote about how COVID-19 spread from the quarterly Northern Zone Rally at the Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene and how members of the church now feel scapegoated for the spread that rocketed throughout the Navajo Nation.
- The state’s insurance authority warned districts and charter schools about potential liability from COVID-19 infections, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Lujan Grisham said she still believes that fall university sports are too dangerous, KOB-TV reported.
- This weekend is a tax free weekend in New Mexico for many products, but stores still must abide by COVID-safe practices, KOB-TV reported.
- A Walmart in Albuquerque closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, KVIA-TV reported.
- Central New Mexico Community College will offer training to teachers for remote learning, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Central Consolidated School District in northwestern New Mexico plans to start the school year on September 14, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Ruidoso News wrote about the plans for online schooling at schools in the village.
- Four restaurants that lost their food service permits for defying the state public health order and serving indoor customers after the state banned indoor dining at restaurants are trying to regain those permits, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to the owner of Alma’s Kitchen, which hosted bingo games, and how he had to close the kitchen during the pandemic.
- The New Mexico Girl Scouts are expanding online classes and camps, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The New Mexico State University marching band is using masks with openings for musical instruments, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Indian National Finals Rodeo will not take place this OCtober in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Navajo Times reported.
- Drive-in movies will head to some Walmarts in Las Cruces in September, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.