State adjusts quarantine requirements for out-of-state travel for medical, family needs

On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an adjusted executive order regarding quarantine for those who leave the state for medical or family needs.

The adjusted order says that the quarantine requirement no longer applies to New Mexico residents who left the state to access medical care or those who left for less than 24 hours for parenting duties.

A statement, attributed only to the state of New Mexico, said, “Traveling for anything other than business that is absolutely essential to safety and well-being during a global pandemic is an extraordinary risk to yourself, your family, your community and your state. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by reducing travel outside of the home and outside of the state.”

The governor said during last week’s press conference on the COVID-19 response that an update would be forthcoming to the self-quarantine requirement.

The previous order required all those traveling to New Mexico from other states to self-quarantine for 14 days to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It had some exceptions, such as for law enforcement officers, federal officials, airline employees and others.

The state’s announcement noted that those leaving the state for “vacations or other leisure activities” still must quarantine. Those who are “employed or contracted by an essential business” and traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities are also not subject to the order.

The self-quarantine came as many states across the country saw a large increase in COVID-19 cases—including one of the largest outbreaks in the country in neighboring Arizona and another large outbreak uptick in cases in Texas.

When those are quarantined in New Mexico, they can only leave their place of lodging for medical care.

The current public health order extends through the end of August.