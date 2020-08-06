With 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, the county’s total grows to over 5,000

The state announced during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press conference Thursday 212 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The 42 new cases in Bernalillo County pushes the total number of cases in the most populous county in the state to more than 5,000 cases. Doña Ana County continues to report double digit numbers of cases – 36. Five other counties had double-digit numbers of tests: Lea with 23; Chaves with 16; San Juan, Curry and Valencia with 10 each.

The additional cases Thursday brings the total number of cases of the disease in the state to 21,773. There are 138 who are currently hospitalized and 28 individuals on respirators.

The two additional deaths were a woman in her 50s in Bernalillo County and a man in his 40s in San Juan County. Both were hospitalized and both had underlying conditions, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. The two deaths Thursday bring the mortalities related to the disease to 669.

The state has conducted 604,382 tests total, according to the state’s COVID-19 web page. The 212 additional COVID-19 cases represent 3.0 percent of the 6,974 tests reported since Wednesday.

DOH reported that there are 8,950 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

Testing

The new additional cases broken down by county are:

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state DOH previously reported four cases that were later identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County, three cases in Doña Ana County); and one case in San Juan County that had previously been identified as an out-of-state resident.

The state DOH also stated in its daily news release that a case previously attributed to an inmate held by the state’s Department of Corrections at the Lea County Correctional Facility is an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility. In addition, the state previously reported four cases (two in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County and one in Sandoval County) that have since been determined to be individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center.

The total number of cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 5,029

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 411

Cibola County: 346

Colfax County: 16

Curry County: 516

Doña Ana County: 2,348

Eddy County: 278

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 89

Lea County: 729

Lincoln County: 117

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 241

McKinley County: 4,033

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 197

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 312

Roosevelt County: 157

Sandoval County: 1,117

San Juan County: 3,026

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 618

Sierra County: 31

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 106

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 28

Valencia County: 399

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 297

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

There are 52 long-term or acute care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH.