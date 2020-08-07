COVID-19 cases continue to dip, but DOH reported six additional deaths

The state of New Mexico announced Friday 197 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time in over a month that the state announced fewer than 200 tests on a day with full results.

The state also announced six additional deaths.

With the new totals, DOH has now reported 21,965 confirmed cases and 675 deaths related to the disease.

The 197 cases represented 2.33 percent of the 8,472 tests reported on Friday. The state has seen a drop in positivity rate in recent weeks, and is below its gating criteria on the measure.

DOH reported 113 cases on Monday, but also reported well below the average number of total tests because of a technical error with reporting. Outside of that date, the state had more than 200 daily confirmed cases every day since reporting just 130 COVID-19 cases on July 1.

More than a quarter of the newly reported cases in New Mexico came from Doña Ana County, the most reported on Friday. Bernalillo County, which has by far the most residents of any county in the state, had 32, followed by Curry County with 17; Cibola County with 14; Lea County with 12 and San Juan County with 11. No other county had double-digit numbers of cases, though the Cibola County Correctional Center had nine additional cases.

Three of the six deaths came from residents of Doña Ana County, according to the DOH.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The DOH did not, as usual, state which underlying condition any of the individuals had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico dropped by six since Thursday, to 132. This could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

Additionally, the number of those who are designated as recovered from COVID-19.

Testing details

The state reported on its coronavirus website that, as of Friday, it had processed 612,854 tests. That is an increase of 8,472 tests over Thursday’s reported total.

The 50 newly reported cases in Doña Ana County represented the highest number for the county since DOH reported 64 cases on July 25.

Even so, the cases in Lea County mean it now has more cases per capita than Doña Ana County, and now ranks fifth in most cases per capita in the state per the Albuquerque Journal, at 1,114,29 cases per 100,000 residents. Lea County has just over 65,000 residents compared to the more-than 213,000 in Doña Ana County.

The state provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases from Friday.

In the new totals, the state said that five cases (one in each of Bernalillo, Lea, Roosevelt, Socorro and Valencia counties) were identified as duplicates and have been removed.

Bernalillo County: 5,059

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 419

Cibola County: 361

Colfax County: 17

Curry County: 533

Doña Ana County: 2,398

Eddy County: 284

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 89

Lea County: 740

Lincoln County: 118

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 241

McKinley County: 4,037

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 199

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 313

Roosevelt County: 160

Sandoval County: 1,126

San Juan County: 3,037

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 626

Sierra County: 31

Socorro County: 72

Taos County: 106

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 29

Valencia County: 404

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 306

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

There are 52 long-term or acute care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH.