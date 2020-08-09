NM officials report 205 new cases, four more deaths related to COVID-19

New Mexico health officials announced Sunday an additional 205 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths related to the disease. That brings the state totals to 22,315 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 685 deaths.

The state announced 7,139 more tests than they did Saturday. The 205 new COVID-19 cases represent 2.87 percent of the newly reported tests.

Officials reported 121 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of eleven since Saturday, and 9,319 people have been deemed recovered from the disease, an increase of 57 since Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the latest reported positive tests.

49 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

26 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Union County

8 new cases in Valencia County

Of the four new deaths, only one was not hospitalized for underlying conditions. The state does not release specifics of what underlying conditions each person had, just that they had one.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

State officials reported four positive test results that were later identified as duplicates and identified another case as someone from out of state. Here is a breakdown of the total number of cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,136

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 457

Cibola County: 366

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 552

Doña Ana County: 2,447

Eddy County: 301

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 776

Lincoln County: 128

Los Alamos County: 22

Luna County: 254

McKinley County: 4,046

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 201

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 318

Roosevelt County: 164

Sandoval County: 1,133

San Juan County: 3,044

San Miguel County: 43

Santa Fe County: 650

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 74

Taos County: 108

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 414

While some detention centers have shown a high number of positive cases, they did not see dramatic increases in the past few days.

Here are the total number of cases in facilities that house federal detainees:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 313

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

Below are the total number of positive cases in detention centers that house state detainees:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

The Department of Health also reported 54 congregate care facilities in the state have had at least one positive case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

Public health officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home unless necessary and to wear a face covering when they are in public.

Officials also urge anyone who shows signs of COVID-19 to immediately call their health care professional and DOH at 1-855-600-3453. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste or smell.

Besides those showing signs of COVID-19, the state is also encouraging those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease and those who work in conjugate care facilities to get tested.