132 new COVID-19 cases, as decline continues

On Monday, the state Department of Health announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

This came as the state had a lower-than-usual number of tests in a single day, just 5,370 since Sunday’s total.

The 132 tests represent 2.46 percent of the tests. The state aims to keep the positivity rate under 5 percent of total tests, though the governor has stated a goal of dropping this even further.

The 132 new cases represent the lowest one-day total for a day with full results since July 1. On August 3, the state reported 113 tests, but also reported the results of only some of the cases because of a technical error.

While Bernalillo County had the most new cases in the state, with 26, this was the lowest number for the county—omitting August 3—since June 23.

Lea County continued its growth in cases with 23, followed by Doña Ana County at 19, Valencia County with 14 and McKinley County with 11.

The state also provided some details on each of the five deaths related to COVID-19.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sierra County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not say which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by six to 127 since Sunday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH also said that 9,428 confirmed cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 109 since Sunday.

Testing details

DOH reported 32,997 tests as of Monday, an increase of 5,370 since Sunday, according to the department’s coronavirus information page.

The state provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

26 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

Additionally, DOH provided the total number of cases by county, including those from Monday.

Three cases were identified as out-of-state residents (one in each of Bernalillo, Lea and Santa Fe counties) and they were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,161

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 462

Cibola County: 369

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 558

Doña Ana County: 2,466

Eddy County: 306

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 798

Lincoln County: 128

Los Alamos County: 23

Luna County: 254

McKinley County: 4,057

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 203

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 318

Roosevelt County: 166

Sandoval County: 1,137

San Juan County: 3,047

San Miguel County: 44

Santa Fe County: 654

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 109

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 428

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 313

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

There are 56 long-term or acute care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is an increase of two since Sunday.