Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/10/20 edition)

NM Political Report first wrote about Stanley Ingram in June when we looked at what he and another inmate had to say about conditions inside the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe. At that time he said he was worried that if he told prison staff that he wasn’t feeling well, he would be quarantined with COVID-19 positive inmates before he was tested himself. We later heard from him in July when he told us about his trouble getting credit for an educational certificate he earned while serving time.