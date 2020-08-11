202 new COVID-19 cases, growth continues in Doña Ana County, SE NM

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three additional deaths related to the disease.

The new cases were largely driven by cases in southern and eastern portions of the state, including 50 new cases in Doña Ana County, and 33 new cases in Lea County. Other counties in the area included 14 new cases in Eddy County and 13 in Chaves County.

The number in Eddy County represented a new one-day high for the county, while the 33 cases in Lea County were the second-highest after the 35 cases reported on July 19.

Bernalillo County also had 36 new cases, while the northwestern counties of McKinley (10) and San Juan (17) also contributed double-digit numbers to the state’s total.

The 202 new cases represent 2.75 percent of the 7,340 newly reported tests. The state seeks to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent on a seven-day rolling average. The average in the last seven days stands at 2.51 percent, with 1,077 confirmed cases out of 42,929 reported tests.

The three deaths came from residents of western counties, including two in the northwestern corner of the state.

A female in her 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH only identified if an underlying condition was present, not which condition each person had.

With the new cases, the state has now identified 22,643 cases of COVID-19 and 693 deaths related to the disease.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 134, an increase of seven since Monday and an increase of 13 from the months-long low reported on Sunday. These numbers could include residents from out of state, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those that DOH designated as recovered reached 9,612, an increase of 184 from Monday.

Testing details

According to the DOH coronavirus information page, the state of New Mexico reported 640,337 total tests since the beginning of the pandemic. This was an increase of 7,340 over the number reported on Monday.

The state also provided the number of cases by county, with detention centers that hold state and federal inmates and detainees separated from the counties in which they reside.

36 new cases in Bernalillo County

13 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

33 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including the newly reported case from Tuesday.

DOH identified one previously reported case in Lea County as a duplicate and two previously reported cases in Eddy County that were not lab confirmed. These have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,196

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 475

Cibola County: 371

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 564

Doña Ana County: 2,517

Eddy County: 318

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 830

Lincoln County: 130

Los Alamos County: 23

Luna County: 255

McKinley County: 4,067

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 203

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 318

Roosevelt County: 167

Sandoval County: 1,142

San Juan County: 3,064

San Miguel County: 45

Santa Fe County: 658

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 109

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 432

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 313

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 56 long-term or acute care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is the same number reported on Monday.