Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/11/20 edition)

- The state Department of Health announced on Monday 132 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths. Read more here.
- A group of University of New Mexico School of Law professors want a delay to the start of the fall semester because of two positive tests among employees in recent weeks, the Daily Lobo reported.
- Four more workers at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant tested positive for COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Businesses around the state have filed lawsuits against the state, seeking compensation for lost revenue because of the state’s public health order, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Georgia Tech researched created a model that showed what the odds are that someone who has COVID-19 is at your event, depending on the size of the event and the prevalence of the disease in the county, KOB-TV reported. You can play around with the interactive map here.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the threat COVID-19 poses for the state’s signature chile crop.
- The Mountain West Conference announced it would cancel the fall football season and aim for a return in the spring, the Albuquerque Journal reported. This is the conference in which the University of New Mexico takes part for football.
- New Mexico State University, meanwhile, paused its football camp because of a positive COVID-19 test for an asymptomatic individual, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Lone Star Conference, a Division II collegiate athletic conference, postponed all fall sports until the spring, the Silver City Daily Press reported. Western New Mexico University plays in that conference, and had already announced it would move its fall sports to the spring.
- Socorro’s mayor credited early intervention to the low rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the city, KRQE-TV reported.
- Second Street Brewery closed its Rufina Taproom location after two employees tested positive for COVID-19; both were asymptomatic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Doña Ana County Commission approved an application for CARES Act funding, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- School districts around the state are dealing with unique challenges as the school year starts with a virtual model, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Farmington Daily-Times wrote about the food aid placed by the Harvest Food Hub by San Juan College.
- Two Las Cruces restaurants will provide free meals to the community from Wednesday through December, when the school semester ends, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico State Fair will go on… but in a virtual fashion, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- AMP Concerts is holding online, drive-in and neighborhood shows, the Daily Lobo reported.
- Santa Fe will have a drive-in movie theater at the The Downs At Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Reporter.
- Correction: In yesterday’s edition, we wrote that Carlsbad is in Lea County. It is in Eddy County.