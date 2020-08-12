Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/12/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health announced 202 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico on Tuesday, with three additional deaths. Read more here.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported on the latest statistical modeling from the state that showed after a spike in July, things are starting to stabilize again in New Mexico.
- A day after reporting only single digit numbers of COVID-19 cases, Navajo Nation health officials announced just 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday. This brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 9,334, with 6,893 of whom have recovered and 473 who have died.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported on distance learning at Albuquerque Public Schools, the state’s largest school district.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News provided an update on what to expect for school as virtual learning begins Wednesday.
- An employee with Santa Fe Public Schools, in the Facilities and Maintenance Department, tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. It was the sixth employee who has tested positive, all of whom contracted the disease outside of work.
- Ten county clerks plan to start sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters next month, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The postponement of college football will have a financial impact on the University of New Mexico, KRQE-TV reported.
- Stores that sell UNM Lobos merch will also see reduced revenues, KOB-TV reported.
- In addition to masks, should people wear eye protection as well? KOAT-TV spoke to a UNM emergency medicine physician.
- Nursing students haven’t had as much hands-on training as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- An organization held its annual event to help get school supplies for students in Alamogordo, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- It’s not clear what the president’s executive order to extend jobless benefits will mean for unemployed people in New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The unemployment benefits, including an extra $600 per week, expired at the end of July. Trump said in an executive order the payments would be reduced to $400, with the federal government covering $300 and cash-strapped states needing to provide the other $100. But don’t hold your breath; states would need to revamp their unemployment benefits systems and payments might not start until September.
- The City of Roswell will seek $12.7 million in CARES Act funding, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The Artist Gallery in Carlsbad is open, after being closed for months, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carlsbad Current-Argus wrote about how it is trying to stay afloat.
- A centennial celebration of a cruise will take place in Las Vegas next weekend, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.