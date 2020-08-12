Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/13/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- While cases continue to drop statewide, the number of cases in southeast New Mexico continue to grow. Read the story here.
- The state Department of Health said some people made fake cards that said they were exempted from the state’s mask mandate. The card used the logos of the state Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced on Wednesday 22 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the disease. This brings the total number of cases to 9,356, including 6,920 recoveries and 477 deaths related to the disease.
- KRQE-TV spoke to Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase about testing and back-to-school efforts. Watch the interview here.
- In a tense meeting, legislators were divided on whether to seek legal action against the governor for spending during the pandemic that some say exceeded her authority, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Republicans wanted to take the governor to court, while the Democratic majority said they should instead rework things during the legislative session in January.
- The state wants to get the $300 in weekly payments from the federal government, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Childcare centers in the state have low COVID-19 transmission, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- School districts across the state are beginning the school year with online learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- KOB-TV spoke to leaders at Albuquerque Public Schools about the start of online courses.
- In a press release, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall announced they joined 33 other U.S. Senators asking Donald Trump to restore full federal reimbursement for the use of National Guard units aiding in the COVID-19 recovery. The administration reduced the reimbursement from 100 percent to 75 percent last week.
- The City of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Public Schools are hoping to increase childcare options for parents as school begins virtually in the city, KUNM reported.
- The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case challenging the governor’s authority to close or restrict dining options at restaurants on August 26, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Bernalillo County Commission still has $1.8 million it can use to aid small businesses, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Due to multiple issues, New Mexico State University said they will likely cut faculty positions, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Film production in the state could start again soon, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about the closure of the French restaurant L’olivier and how La Boca has weathered the COVID-19 storm.
- The University of New Mexico will run substance abuse disorder research projects during the pandemic, the Daily Lobo reported.