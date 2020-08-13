177 new cases and two new deaths related to COVID-19

The state Department of Health announced 177 additional cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths Thursday.

The 177 confirmed cases represent 3.1 percent of the 5,668 tests reported since Wednesday.

The state of New Mexico seeks to keep the positivity rate, or the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests, below five percent.

The counties that continue to have double digit numbers are: Bernalillo with 38; Dona Ana with 21; Chaves with 19; Eddy with 15; Lea with 14; McKinley with 10. Lincoln County also had double digit numbers with 14 and Santa Fe County climbed again to double digit numbers Thursday with 12.

There are currently 128 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered, according to DOH.

The two deaths were both women with underlying conditions and both had been hospitalized. One was in her 30s and from Rio Arriba County, the other was in her 80s and from McKinley County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 697.

The additional cases Thursday brings the total number of cases of the disease in New Mexico to 22,987.

Testing details:

The breakdown of new cases by county, according to DOH are:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

DOH previously reported numbers that included three cases that the state has since identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Eddy County, one in Lea County); two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Doña Ana County, one in Roosevelt); and one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident.

The total number of cases by county are:

Bernalillo County: 5,264

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 504

Cibola County: 374

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 575

Doña Ana County: 2,572

Eddy County: 350

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 876

Lincoln County: 144

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 255

McKinley County: 4,087

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 41

Rio Arriba County: 323

Roosevelt County: 169

Sandoval County: 1,149

San Juan County: 3,072

San Miguel County: 46

Santa Fe County: 672

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 112

Torrance County: 62

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 446

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 56 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is two more than Wednesday.