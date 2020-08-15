Good news and bad news for the state’s COVID-19 numbers Saturday

New Mexico Department of Health announced good news – no county had more than 19 reported cases Saturday – and bad news – there were eight additional related deaths to COVID-19.

Overall, the state gained 146 additional cases with Bernalillo County reporting the highest number of new cases – 19. But Bernalillo County’s population is over 679,000 people, by far the most in the state.

The other counties reporting double digit numbers Saturday are Doña Ana and McKinley both with 17; Lea with 14 and Eddy with 12.

The eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 related mortality all had underlying conditions, according to DOH. DOH provided the following details on the deceased:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County.

The number of mortalities related to COVID-19 in the state is now 711. There are 113 individuals hospitalized and 10,391 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by DOH.

The 113 hospitalizations are the lowest number in New Mexico since April 19, when the state reported 103 individuals were hospitalized. These numbers could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

The DOH coronavirus information page reported 665,291 total tests on Saturday, an increase of 6,249 over Friday. The 146 cases Saturday represent 2.33 percent of the 6,249 tests.

There are 55 acute care or long-term care facilities around the state reporting at least one resident or staff who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Testing details:

DOH reported the number of additional cases of the disease by county:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

12 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

DOH previously reported numbers that included four cases that the state has identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County; one in Doña Ana County; one in Lea County and one in McKinley County). The total 23,302 cases of COVID-19 across the state are also broken down by county:

Bernalillo County: 5,318

Catron County: 6

Chaves County: 527

Cibola County: 380

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 591

Doña Ana County: 2,618

Eddy County: 364

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 903

Lincoln County: 151

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 257

McKinley County: 4,120

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 207

Quay County: 47

Rio Arriba County: 327

Roosevelt County: 175

Sandoval County: 1,158

San Juan County: 3,093

San Miguel County: 53

Santa Fe County: 686

Sierra County: 34

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 456

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4