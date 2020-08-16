113 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

State health officials announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing a downward trend in new cases over the past two weeks. The total number of confirmed cases is now 23,408 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported three deaths related to the illness: A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions; a female in her 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions; and a male in his 20s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A total of 714 individuals from New Mexico have died of the disease.

Five counties reported double-digit new cases, but none reported more than 25 new cases. Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, reported the most new cases with 25. Lea County reported 19 new cases, Dona Ana County reported 12 new cases, Chaves County reported 11 and Santa Fe County reported 10 new cases.

As of Sunday, there are 109 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of four since Saturday. The number of hospitalizations is the lowest since April 19, when the state reported 103 individuals were hospitalized.

There are currently 10,391 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), the same amount as reported Saturday.

The state processed 5,282 tests since Saturday, with 2.1 percent testing positive. The state aims to keep the positivity rate, or the percentage of positive tests to total tests, at under 5 percent on a seven day rolling average and also aims to keep the number of tests over 5,000.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page reported 670,573 total tests, an increase of 5,282 since Saturday.

The state provided the number of new cases in each county:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Harding County

19 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The state also reported case totals in each county. Four previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County, one in Quay County, one in Rio Arriba County); one previously reported case was not lab confirmed in Bernalillo County; and two cases were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County). These cases were removed from the totals.

The cases totals by county are:

Bernalillo County: 5,337

Catron County: 6

Chaves County: 538

Cibola County: 381

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 594

Doña Ana County: 2,630

Eddy County: 373

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 922

Lincoln County: 155

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 257

McKinley County: 4,121

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 209

Quay County: 50

Rio Arriba County: 326

Roosevelt County: 175

Sandoval County: 1,158

San Juan County: 3,102

San Miguel County: 53

Santa Fe County: 695

Sierra County: 34

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 460

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 56 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is one more than reported on Saturday.