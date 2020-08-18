Another months-long low in confirmed COVID-19 cases in NM on Tuesday

Cases of COVID-19 continue to drop quickly in New Mexico. On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 79 additional COVID-19 cases, the fewest since June 9.

However, the department also reported five additional deaths related to the disease.

With the new announcements, DOH has now reported 23,579 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 723 deaths related to the disease.

The 79 additional cases represented 1.34 percent of the 5,903 tests reported since Monday. This is well below the state’s goal of a seven-day rolling average of positive cases of 5 percent.

The seven-day rolling average on positivity rate is now 2.47 percent, while the seven-day rolling average of total cases is at 135.

This is based on the date reported, while the state relies on the date that specimens are collected, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

On Tuesday, the state reported 20 new cases in Bernalillo County, 12 in Lea County and ten in Santa Fe County, the only three counties with double-digit numbers of cases. In Doña Ana County, the state reported just 7 cases—the fewest in the county since June 23. Likewise, Bernalillo County has the fewest since June 23, not counting August 3 when the state only reported partial results due to a technical error with reporting.

The five newly reported deaths came from areas throughout the state, and DOH provided some details on each case.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH, as usual, did not provide information on which underlying condition any of the individuals had, only if one was present.

DOH also reported that 111 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, a decrease of eight since Monday. This could include residents from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH also reported that they have designated 10,802 confirmed cases as recovered, 200 more than on Monday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said that the state has processed 683,053 tests as of Tuesday, 5,903 more than Monday’s announcement.

DOH provided a county-by-county breakdown of the positive tests.

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also reported the total number of confirmed COVID-19 tests by county, including those from Tuesday.

Bernalillo County: 5,383

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 548

Cibola County: 385

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 603

Doña Ana County: 2,648

Eddy County: 379

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 942

Lincoln County: 157

Los Alamos County: 23

Luna County: 257

McKinley County: 4,131

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 211

Quay County: 51

Rio Arriba County: 327

Roosevelt County: 176

Sandoval County: 1,162

San Juan County: 3,106

San Miguel County: 55

Santa Fe County: 711

Sierra County: 34

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 466

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 320

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 56 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is the same as the number reported on Monday.

Update: Added information about what the state uses to specify seven-day rolling averages.