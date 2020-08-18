Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/18/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The drastic drop in COVID-19 cases hit a new milestone, as the state Department of Health reported just 95 new cases, but also four more deaths, on Monday. It was the single-day report of fewer than 100 cases since mid-June. Read more here.
- The continued drop in cases means the state is hitting some of its goals to ease restrictions, the Albuquerque Journal noted.
- Citing “eminent domain,” some businesses want the state to pay for lost business because of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here on the lawsuit seemingly destined for the state Supreme Court.
- As fears of postal delays after changes made by the Trump administration grow, elections officials in New Mexico say they were told the delays will not be a problem in New Mexico, KOB-TV reported.
- The state of New Mexico is making preparations for a COVID-19 vaccine, which could happen near the end of this year but likely early in 2021, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools, which is not alone, could lose funding because of a drop in enrollment this year, the Rio Rancho Observer wrote.
- The Albuquerque City Council approved $300,000 in funding for eviction prevention services, KOB-TV reported.
- Las Vegas City Schools announced a positive COVID-19 test from someone on a campus, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- Charlie’s Sandbox in Albuquerque and the Lazy lizard Grill in Sandia Park were both cited for violating the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued some line item vetoes on legislation passed by the Navajo Nation Council to spend the hundreds of millions of dollars the nation received through a federal COVID-19 recovery bill, the Farmington Daily Times reported. The Council approved $650.9 million in spending, but just $475 million made it through the vetoes.
- KOB-TV reported on Navajo Nation isolation centers in Gallup, like the Howard Johnson Hotel, for those who tested positive for COVID-19 to recover in.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported on a program from that same bill that allowed people in Grant County to receive produce, whether or not they receive food assistance.
- Someone at a Starbucks in Albuquerque without a mask was enraged and began throwing items at the employees, KRQE-TV reported. Starbucks didn’t say if the temper tantrum came because they were asked to wear a mask, as is required by the state’s public health order.
- An online course at Santa Fe Community College for workplace COVID-19 safety has had more than 2,200 students so far, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about how truckers in the area are key to keeping things running.
- People flocked to the BioPark, which includes the zoo in Albuquerque, KRQE-TV reported.
- While zoos in Clovis and Albuquerque are open, the Spring RIver Zoo in Roswell remains closed, KRQE-TV reported.
- Casa de Piñatas is being kept afloat by making a COVID-19-inspired piñata, KOB-TV reported.
- The latest NMED rapid response data, where the state responds to a workplace positive COVID-19 test, included these workplaces, with all but Salt River Material Groups with one positive test.
- A-Core Concrete Cutting
- UNM Surgery Department
- Enchanted Hills Home Healthcare
- Petco
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Jacobs Technology
- Schlotzsky’s
- GH Las Uvas Valley Dairy
- Floyd Municipal Schools
- Smiling Faces
- Salt River Material Groups (7 cases)
- Valencia County Courthouse