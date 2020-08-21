Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/21/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The number of newly reported cases topped 200 again on Thursday, the first time since August 9. Read more, including on what health officials said about the state’s gating criteria for moving on to new phases of reopening, here.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that they said the timeline for when to reopen is unknown.
- HSD Secretary Dr. David Scrase said he didn’t back complete distance learning for all students, KOB-TV noted.
- Santa Fe County’s COVID-19 per capita caseload is higher than the surrounding region, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal covered New Mexico’s pandemic voting plans, including bar codes to track ballot delivery for the expected record absentee ballot requests and more.
- On Wednesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 19 new cases and three new deaths related to COVID-19
- The Navajo Times examined which projects the Navajo Nation Council and the president agreed should be paid for by CARES Act funding.
- The Mexican Water Chapter on the NAvajo Nation is still waiting for running water or electricity, along with COVID-19 aid, the Navajo Times reported.
- A student at Farmington Municipal Schools tested positive for COVID-19 after taking part in an outdoor activity on district property, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Some ordinances were relaxed by executive order in Ruidoso to help the villages businesses, the Ruidoso News reported.
- KOB-TV covered some concerns over Albuquerque Public Schools’ “grab and go” meals from parents.
- Water use in Albuquerque went up this year—likely because of the pandemic and people doing more landscape work in their yards, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Wednesday that it released $13.3 million in housing aid for low-income New Mexicans. The comey is from the CARES ACt through the Community Development Block Grant and will consist of up to three months of rent, mortgage or past-due utility payments for those who qualify.
- Albuquerque’s city council put $300,000 towards eviction prevention, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- One of New Mexico’s four-year universities, Western New Mexico University in Silver City, reopened, KRQE-TV reported.
- The owner of USA Beef Packing LLC in Roswell said that the outbreak in the plant is over, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Testing confirmed the first case on July 20.
- White Sands Missile Range canceled its planned Trinity Site open house because of the pandemic, the second such opening canceled this year, the El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- New Mexico State University has PPE vending machines, KRQE-TV reported.
- State Sen. Jeff Steinborn wanted answers from postmasters on potential cutbacks during the pandemic to postal service, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The owner of a barbershop in Rio Rancho said it’s a struggle to stay open through the pandemic with the current restrictions, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.