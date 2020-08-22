DOH reports over 200 COVID-19 cases again

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced 213 additional COVID-19 cases, over a third of which came from Bernalillo County.

Additionally, the state announced four additional deaths related to the disease.

Of the 213 cases, 86 were reported out of Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county. The next-highest was 22 in Chaves County, matching that county’s single-day high in reported cases, which happened on August 9. Other states with double-digit numbers of cases were Doña Ana County, with 13, Curry County with 13, Lea County with 13, Santa Fe County with 11 and San Juan County with 10.

The four newly reported deaths were each among residents of different counties, three in southern areas of the state.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH, as usual, did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The state now has found 24,302 cases of COVID-19 and 743 deaths related to the disease.

The department also said that 68 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of three people since Friday. This could include those from out of state who tested positive and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH also said that 11,458 people are now considered recovered, an increase of 146 over Friday’s announced total.

Test details

DOH said on its coronavirus information page that the state has processed 712,321 tests. That’s an increase of 7,366 over Friday’s total.

The state did provide a breakdown of the newly reported cases.

86 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

Additionally, the state provided a breakdown of the total number of cases, including the cases announced on Saturday, by county.

Six previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves, Lea, Roosevelt, San Juan and Santa Fe counties) and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,587

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 614

Cibola County: 392

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 635

Doña Ana County: 2,713

Eddy County: 415

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 33

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,022

Lincoln County: 164

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 265

McKinley County: 4,152

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 215

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 345

Roosevelt County: 191

Sandoval County: 1,188

San Juan County: 3,140

San Miguel County: 62

Santa Fe County: 758

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 76

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 488

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 26

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 50 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is the same total as was reported on Friday.