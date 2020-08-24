Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/24/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- This weekend, the state reported 311 cases of COVID-19, with 213 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday. The state also announced six deaths related to COVID-19.
- The rate in Santa Fe continues to grow, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported—including the most newly reported cases on Sunday.
- An investigation found that Lovelace Women’s Hospital violated patients’ rights by separating Native mothers from their newborns, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- KUNM-FM spoke to folks involved in schools about what it’s like to prepare for online school this year.
- The number of investigations into alleged abuse at long-term care shelters decreased during the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- NMED explained that the state’s rapid response data, which is updated daily, only shows the cases found that prompt a rapid response, not the follow up on the cases found afterward. KRQE-TV has more.
- New Mexico’s unemployment rate is now higher than the national rate, KOB-TV reported.
- LGBTQ+ students are even more vulnerable with online schooling because they may have to move back to unsafe living environments, the Daily Lobo reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times reported on the waits at Motor Vehicle Division offices—which include people lining up for hours before the offices open.
- The state Health and Environment departments issued an air quality alert for Sandoval, Bernalillo, Rio Arriba, Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties because of smoke from the Medio Fire, which is near Santa Fe and is only 5 percent contained. They warned that smoke could cause more severe reactions to those with COVID-19.
- The City of Albuquerque also issued a health alert, per the Albuquerque Journal.
- The Albuquerque Journal covered the efforts of a local data analytics firm to track federal COVID-19 spending.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican covered the suits by some businesses over business lost because of the pandemic.
- In Sandoval County, it is no longer necessary to use mill levy money for COVID-19 efforts at the UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- Two places that are doing well during the pandemic, per KRQE-TV: Golf courses in Albuquerque and area book stores.
- The City of Roswell still plans to open the Roswell Adult Center when health orders are made less restrictive, according to the Roswell Daily Record.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at the impact of no high school football in football-mad Artesia.
- The Farmington Daily Times wrote about more area events that will be canceled due to COVID-19.
- A lot of new businesses are opening in RIo Rancho despite the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in Colorado reopened on August 20, the Farmington Daily Time reported. A number of tribal casinos in New Mexico have also reopened; they are not subject to the state’s public health orders.
- Students of the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and New Mexico State University helped bottle hand sanitizer made by a local distillery, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.