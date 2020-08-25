Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/25/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported just 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with two additional deaths. Read more here.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about efforts to help students deal with distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The New York Times took a look at the 2nd Congressional District campaign during the pandemic and how Republicans are planning to campaign against the governor’s restrictions.
- The American Civil Liberties Union and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association filed a lawsuit alleging that the state did not do enough to protect prisoners from COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Santa Fe’s mayor said the city will focus on outreach to slow the spread of COVID-19. Santa Fe County has experienced a spike in the virus, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Six Las Vegas City employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- At least thirteen employees at a McDonald’s in Ruidoso tested positive for COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- Harry’s Roadhouse in Santa Fe will be closed until August 31 because of two positive COVID-19 cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A study showed that New Mexico is one of the most food-insecure states in the nation, and that is only be exacerbated by the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Daily Lobo spoke to a student about her life in the dorms during the pandemic.
- The casino and horse-racing track in Sunland Park plans to lay off more than 250 employees next month, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Child care providers asked state legislators not to cut funding for the industry, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- After the controversial and possibly politically motivated Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 treatment, there is a big push for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, KRQE-TV reported.
- Small businesses are looking to online sales to help weather the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some who signed on to be census workers are leaving the temporary job after a host of changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- A Taos County man is in the hospital for hantavirus, the Taos News reported.
- The Los Alamos Monitor will publish its final edition on August 30, the paper announced. They cited challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the local government sending lucrative legal advertising notices to a free paper in the area “at an apparent higher cost to taxpayers.”