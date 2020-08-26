Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/26/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 69 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease. The state reached the 750 death threshold. Read more, including a modeling update from the state, here.
- One piece of gating criteria the state is no longer in compliance with is reaching those who came in contact with people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Schools around the state have reported cases of COVID-19 among employees, even before students go back to class, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Supreme Court will hear Lujan Grisham v. Romero, a case regarding whether the state has the authority to shut down or limit businesses as part of its public health order Wednesday afternoon. A number of restaurants sued, claiming the state does not have the authority to restrict businesses and that the closure of indoor dining was “arbitrary and capricious.” New Mexico PBS will stream the proceedings here.
- The number of child abuse reports has declined during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- Colleges in the state are pushing online instruction during the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Tuesday, Navajo Nation health officials reported just six new cases and no new deaths related to the disease. In the last seven days, the Navajo Nation reported just 87 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths related to the disease.
- The Eastern New Mexico News wrote about De Baca County, which is the last county in New Mexico without a resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Youth programs in Santa Fe closed down after a worker, who did not come into contact with kids, tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- An Albuquerque man reportedly became violent and pulled a knife on an employee at a Weinerschnizel, KOB-TV reported. He is currently in jail after a separate stabbing.
- The Public Education Department is visiting schools to check on their preparations for in-person reentry, KRQE-TV reported.
- Earlier this week, the Daily Lobo reported that the University of New Mexico faculty union and the school’s administration came to an agreement on pandemic protections.
- The state’s Economic Recovery Council encouraged companies to apply for an emergency loan program set up by the state’s finance authority, according to the Albuquerque Journal, citing a news release.
- The Cobre school board appears poised to have remote learning through the end of the semester, only delaying a vote to do so because it was not on the agenda, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The mother of a soccer player in Taos started a petition to allow practices to start again, the Taos News reported.
- Like other fairs throughout the state, the Otero County Fair is going digital this year, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.
- The Mescalero Apache Nation lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Ortega’s New Mexican restaurant is going to shut down on September 12 largely because of the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Albuquerque Social Club will also close, KOB-TV reported.