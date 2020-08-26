Uptick in cases after decline

After a decline in case numbers, the state reported an uptick in COVID-19 with 205 new cases Wednesday.

DOH also announced five additional deaths Wednesday, which brings the mortalities related to COVID-19 to 755. One of those deaths was a man in his 100s from Sandoval County. He had underlying conditions and was a resident of Rio Rancho Center.

The following is the information DOH provided on the other four mortalities:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

Sandoval County reported 28 new cases Wednesday while McKinley County reported four. Other counties with double digit numbers Wednesday were Bernalillo with 39; Lea with 27; Eddy with 24; and both Doña Ana and Chaves with 20 new cases.

The state now has a total of 24,732 COVID-19 positive cases. There are 12,193 individuals who are designated by the state as having recovered. DOH also reported that 71 individuals are currently hospitalized for the disease, not including state residents who could be in a hospital out of state, but including those from out of state who would be hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reported 734,220 tests Wednesday, according to its coronavirus information page.

The state remains under nearly all of its gating criteria, only missing the time period for reaching those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The state updates most gating criteria on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

While the total number of reported cases increased on Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped to 116 as of August 19. This is calculated by the date of collection, which is different from the date cases are reported.

The test positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is 2.1 percent, as of August 23.

Testing

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Valencia County

DOH stated that eight cases previously identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Guadalupe County, one in McKinley County, two in San Juan County) have been corrected.

Broken down by county, DOH announces the following overall case count of the disease by county:

Bernalillo County: 5,668

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 647

Cibola County: 396

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 650

Doña Ana County: 2,752

Eddy County: 457

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,076

Lincoln County: 164

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 275

McKinley County: 4,167

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 352

Roosevelt County: 194

Sandoval County: 1,230

San Juan County: 3,162

San Miguel County: 75

Santa Fe County: 791

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 499

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 49 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is a decrease of two facilities from Tuesday’s announcement.