Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/27/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state has the authority to restrict indoor dining and that their reasoning to do so was not “arbitrary and capricious” as the New Mexico Restaurant Association argued. Read more here.
- Meanwhile, the state said they will allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity beginning on Saturday, and increase the capacity allowed for indoor church services. More details will be announced in a press conference this afternoon, but read what we know here.
- The state reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the disease. Read more details here, including on the gating criteria.
- The state Education Department secretary spoke fielded questions from legislators about the difficulties of remote learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico’s Department of Workforce Solutions secretary spoke to legislators about the efforts to get New Mexicans back to work, saying unemployment and COVID-19 are linked, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- New Mexico received the money for the reduced unemployment assistance, KRQE-TV reported.
- The amount of money that municipalities requested for COVID-19 relief is nearly double the amount of money the state has in the fund, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Another eight City of Las Vegas employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Optic reported, bringing the total to 14—and more tests are pending.
- On Wednesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 14 new cases and four additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- KRQE-TV got the reaction from businesses and churches to the announce amended public health order.
- A lawsuit over reproductive rights in Texas could lead to more women traveling to New Mexico for abortions, even during the pandemic. Read more here.
- More people are moving to New Mexico in recent weeks, KOB-TV reported, perhaps because of the state’s COVID-19 response and the lower cost of living.
- Three national parks on the Navajo Nation will not reopen, after the latest public health emergency orders by the Nation’s government, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- State museums and historic sites saw a massive drop in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Silver City’s Town Council approved an ordinance to require face coverings for those in public and in businesses, as long as they are over 13, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The New Mexico Humanities Council provided nearly $100,000 in grants to thirteen nonprofits, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management said in a virtual meeting over proposed changes to the BLM’s Resource Management Plan in the Four Corners area that those who have trouble connecting should “work around” the issues. Many of those who objected were from the Navajo Nation, which has very little broadband connectivity. Read more here.
- Navajo election officials reopened the filing period for upcoming elections, the Farmington Daily Times reported.