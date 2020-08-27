Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/28/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the easing of restrictions that will happen this weekend, plus previewed the reopening of schools that’s scheduled for the second week in September. Read more here.
- The governor and a top state health official were not quite sure what to make of the CDC’s shifting guidance testing for asymptomatic individuals who have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- Students in many areas of the state could return to the classroom after Labor Day, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported, as did the Albuquerque Journal and others.
- Health officials warned that increased restrictions could come back if numbers increase, the New Mexican reported.
- Also on Thursday, DOH reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths. See more details here.
- A roundup of news stories about restaurants and their response to the return of (limited) indoor dining.
- The Farmington Daily Times reported that area restaurants are excited.
- KOB-TV reported on the plans by restaurants and breweries.
- The La Pasada Halfway House in Albuquerque reported more than 50 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced four new cases and one new death related to COVID-19, continuing the dramatic drop.
- The city of Las Cruces authorized $1.4 million in aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Navajo Nation Council delegates heard that no CARES Act money has been spent yet by the tribal government, the Navajo Times reported.
- Also unspent? $7.9 million in donations to Navajo Nation COVID-19 relief efforts, the Times reported.
- The Alamogordo Daily News reported on the changes for this year’s elections.
- The number of positive tests at a Ruidoso McDonald’s has reached 18 people, the Ruidoso News reported.
- Organizers of a “Tasty Tuesday” food truck event are looking to expand, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico legislators will work on expanding broadband, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some long-term care facilities are allowed to have COVID-safe visitors, and KOB-TV looked at a “chatterbox” that one facility in the South Valley is using.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that New Mexico State University could lose millions in revenue if there are no sports at the college this year.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced an outdoor retail grant program, an expansion of the city’s program to aid restaurants in creating outdoor space during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sector-by-sector, we’re working to keep the bottom from falling out of the local economy. From construction, to restaurants, to the arts, we’ve stepped up for local business and helped save countless jobs. Now we’re expanding that help to struggling local retailers,” Keller said in a statement.
- The new jobless claims fell to the lowest point of the pandemic so far, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Rio Grande Sun reported on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Democratic National Convention speech from northern New Mexico during the socially distance event.
- The City of Los Lunas is building a drive-in movie theater, the Valencia County News-Bulletin reported.