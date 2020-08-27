State health officials announce 190 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

State health officials reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon and 9 additional deaths related to the disease. The state has now recorded 24,920 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Five counties reported double-digit increases in new cases. Bernalillo County led with 53 new cases, but Luna County reported its highest single day increase yet, with 32 new cases. Doña Ana County reported 20 new cases, while Chaves County and Santa Fe County each reported 16 new cases.

The nine deaths bring mortalities in the state related to COVID-19 to 764. The new deaths are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The DOH said 68 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of three since Wednesday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state and currently hospitalized in New Mexico, but does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 but are transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are currently 16 individuals on ventilators, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in her regular press conference. DOH said 12,446 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered, an increase of 253 since Wednesday.

Testing details

The state has processed a total of 740,366 tests, an increase of 6,146 tests since Wednesday, according to its coronavirus information page.

DOH reported the number of newly reported cases by county:

53 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

8 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

32 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new new case in Roosevelt County

5 new new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also provided county totals, including the new cases reported Thursday. One previously reported case in Santa Fe was identified as a duplicate, while one case in Rio Arriba County was not lab-confirmed. These have been removed. The county totals for COVID-19 cases are:

Bernalillo County: 5,721

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 663

Cibola County: 396

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 655

Doña Ana County: 2,772

Eddy County: 466

Grant County: 78

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 97

Lea County: 1,084

Lincoln County: 166

Los Alamos County: 25

Luna County: 307

McKinley County: 4,170

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 353

Roosevelt County: 195

Sandoval County: 1,234

San Juan County: 3,167

San Miguel County: 77

Santa Fe County: 806

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 504

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 50 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is an increase of one facility from Wednesday’s announcement.