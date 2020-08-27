WATCH: Gov. Lujan Grisham’s 8/27 COVID-19 press conference

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials held a press conference on Thursday, where the governor’s office said she and other state officials provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and the upcoming amended public health order.

The governor’s office announced on Wednesday that the new public health order will include limited indoor dining at restaurants and eateries as well as expanding the capacity of those allowed at places of worship.

