One death and 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

State health officials reported Sunday 107 new cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease.

The death was a male in his 60s from Lea County who had underlying conditions. The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 770.

Only three counties reported double-digit increases in cases. Chaves County reported the highest number of new cases with 28. That’s also one of the highest single-day increases in cases for the county. Bernalillo, by far the most populous county in the state, reported 22 new cases, while Lea County reported 18 new cases. The state has now recorded a total of 25,283 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and has processed 756,933 tests.

The state Department of Health (DOH) said there are currently 66 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, one less than reported Saturday. DOH has designated 12,913 COVID-19 cases recovered, an increase of 93 since Saturday.

Testing details

The state processed 4,411 tests since Saturday, just below the stated goal of processing over 5,000 tests each day, on a seven-day rolling average.

The new cases by county are:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

DOH also provided county totals. Two previously reported cases in Lea County were determined to be not lab confirmed and were removed from the totals. Including the new cases reported Sunday, the county totals for COVID-19 cases are:

Bernalillo County: 5,795

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 722

Cibola County: 397

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 671

Doña Ana County: 2,819

Eddy County: 486

Grant County: 79

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 97

Lea County: 1,126

Lincoln County: 168

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 315

McKinley County: 4,195

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 62

Rio Arriba County: 358

Roosevelt County: 201

Sandoval County: 1,246

San Juan County: 3,187

San Miguel County: 78

Santa Fe County: 818

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 511

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 53 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is an increase of one since Saturday.