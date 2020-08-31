Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (8/31/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state announced 246 new cases this weekend, and three additional deaths, with 139 new cases and two additional related deaths reported on Saturday and 107 new cases and one additional death reported on Sunday.
- On Friday, the state reported crossed 25,000 total cases. Read more here.
- Chaves County reported 28 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the most in the state, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- University of New Mexico researchers stopped a clinical trial on the use of convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 after finding no evidence that it helped, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Researchers at New Mexico State University are using wastewater tests as a way of possibly detecting outbreaks of COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham apologized after criticizing residents of Española for not wearing masks, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Las Vegas City Schools announced the second confirmed case within the district this weekend, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- KOB-TV looked at preparations by election officials for the upcoming general election.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 20 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths this weekend, with nine on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.
- Childcare providers say that they know not all parents are comfortable with using their services during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the return of indoor service at restaurants in the area.
- Some restaurants, the paper reported, will keep indoor dining areas closed for now because allowing indoor dining at 25 percent capacity wouldn’t be enough.
- The Eastern New Mexico News reported on indoor dining in that area.
- This weekend also brought back expanded indoor services at places of worship, which KRQE-TV reported.
- Some museums in Albuquerque will reopen in mid-September, KOB-TV reported.
- Two Santa Fe grocery stores had employees test positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Restaurants that lost their food service permits for violating the state’s COVID-19 public health order will have a hearing this week on reinstating those permits, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- And the Las Cruces Sun-News also wrote about how the pandemic is having an impact on the green chile crop.
- Looking further ahead, the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the chaos that the pandemic is causing to ski areas as they plan for their season this winter.
- NMSU will start a large-scale COVID-19 testing program as students and employees return to campus in Las Cruces, KRQE-TV reported.
- Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino will reopen on September 2, the hotel and casino announced.
- The Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort Casino will open Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico announced that it helped raise over $700,000 to aid area families.
- Meanwhile, the city of Las Cruces’ Utility Assistance Fund is being drained during hte pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about a Mexican circus that has been stuck in Roswell since the start of the pandemic.
- The University of New Mexico is ramping up testing capacity, the Daily Lobo reported.