DOH: 110 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

New Mexico health officials announced on Tuesday 110 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the disease. The most cases came out of Doña Ana County, with 32, followed by 30 in Bernalillo County. McKinley County, with 10 additional cases, was the only other county with a double-digit number of newly reported cases.

But the eight additional deaths brought the total reported in the last two days to 17, and the total number of deaths to 787.

The state now has found 25,460 COVID-19 cases.

DOH provided some information on the seven newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.

As usual, due to privacy concerns, DOH did not say which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

DOH said that 72 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of seven from Monday’s total. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH reached 13,073, an increase of 113 over Monday.

Testing details

According to the state’s coronavirus information page, 765,399 tests have been processed by the state labs and private partners as of Tuesday. This is an increase of 4,525 tests over Monday’s announced total. The state aims to average 5,000 tests per day.

DOH provided a full breakdown of newly reported cases by county.

30 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

Additionally, DOH provided the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Tuesday.

One previously reported case in Quay County was identified as a duplicate and another in Bernalillo County was determined to be not lab confirmed. These have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,838

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 731

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 675

Doña Ana County: 2,859

Eddy County: 500

Grant County: 83

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,132

Lincoln County: 171

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 316

McKinley County: 4,213

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 222

Quay County: 62

Rio Arriba County: 358

Roosevelt County: 201

Sandoval County: 1,254

San Juan County: 3,194

San Miguel County: 82

Santa Fe County: 823

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 514

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 53 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is the same number of facilities as Monday.