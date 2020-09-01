Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/1/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- On Monday, the state Department of Health announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 along with 73 additional cases. Read more here.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News noted that a reported death in Doña Ana County was the youngest so far in the county, a woman in her 40s.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 20 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the disease for the Navajo Nation.
- State officials told legislators that New Mexico has lost about $2 billion in economic activity because of the lack of tourism, KOB-TV reported.
- Airport traffic at the airport in Santa Fe is picking back up, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Ten contractors or employees at Santa Fe Public Schools have now tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A Carlsbad Municipal Schools teacher tested positive for COVID-19; the department said the teacher had not worked with students in-person, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Three more employees at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Doctors are seeing an increase in children and teens seeking mental health care, a child psychiatrist told KRQE-TV.
- The deadline for local governments to apply for state relief funding ended on Monday, the Associated Press reported.
- Albuquerque area churches increased their capacity following the change to the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- A giveaway in Las Cruces will provide over 5,000 reusable masks to those who need them in, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools will surevery parents on a possible hybrid-learning model, KOB-TV reported.
- The state Tourism Department is including Alamogordo in its COVID-19 recovery initiative, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- Some Rio Rancho business owners said the city’s program helped them keep operating during the pandemic, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The number of rapid responses from the New Mexico Environment Department are low in Otero County, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History reopened with COVID-safe practices, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about the challenges facing fine arts students with distance learning.