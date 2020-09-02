Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/2/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- State health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- A report found that the pandemic has worsened child wellbeing in New Mexico, which already ranked near the bottom of all the rankings. Read more here.
- The state of New Mexico announced $150 million in grants, including $100 million in direct aid, for local governments. It was less than some recipients hoped for, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Santa Fe, the city and county, led the way on relief, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported; Albuquerque and Bernalillo County received CARES Act funding directly from the federal government because of their population.
- Searchlight New Mexico reported on a Santa Fe rehabilitation center that required employees to come in for work, even if showing COVID-19 symptoms—and didn’t even require masks.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 9 additional COVID-19 cases and no newly reported deaths related to the disease.
- Meanwhile, the state could have a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the coming fiscal year because of COVID-19, and the governor’s office told agencies to look at a 5 percent reduction in spending, the Associated Press reported.
- Because of drops in enrollment, Albuquerque Public Schools could leave 100 jobs vacant and save $7.8 million, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The father of an Albuquerque Academy student filed a lawsuit against the state of New Mexico, claiming the state’s public health order is unfair to private schools, KRQE-TV reported.
- The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty said the state hasn’t done enough to help agricultural workers in southern New Mexico, KUNM-FM reported.
- This includes a lack of access to cOVID-19 testing and safety measures, the public radio station reported.
- Presbyterian Medical Services is treating some COVID-19 patients in their homes, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- City of Santa Fe officials are encouraging city residents to use a contact-tracing app, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote.
- Some businesses near the Albuquerque International Sunport could get a break on rent as travel has plummeted during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- A girls softball team was banned by the City of Albuquerque from parks for violating COVID-19 safe practices, KOB-TV reported.
- The Curry County Events Center hasn’t held any events since March, and the Curry County Commission voted to keep it closed until February, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- An entertainment center in Albuquerque lit the exterior of the building in red as part of the “Red Alert Campaign” calling for Congress to pass legislation to provide the industry with aid, KRQE-TV reported.