Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/3/20 edition)

A former employee at a state commission filed a lawsuit Monday against the board’s executive director, alleging that he and the organization are illegally withholding financial information. Erica Davis Crump, the former associate director of the New Mexico Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, filed the suit against her former boss, Leonard Waites, the commission and an organization called MLK Jr Foundation of NM. Davis Crump’s lawsuit claims that Waites and the commission violated the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) when they did not fulfill a request to disclose information about the foundation. Davis Crump’s attorney, Jacob Candelaria, who also serves in the state senate, told NM Political Report that the initial records request he filed on behalf of his client was part of a separate, whistleblower lawsuit against Waites that Candelaria plans to file later this week. At issue in the current case is whether the foundation’s aim is “to serve as the fundraising arm of the MLK Commission” as state records show, or if it’s a completely separate entity.