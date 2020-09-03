State reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

State health officials announced 202 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 25,812 since the start of the pandemic.

One new death was attributed to the illness: A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces. A total of 791 deaths in New Mexico are related to COVID-19.

As usual, because of privacy concerns, the state did not say which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The state processed 5,837 tests since Wednesday. Bernalillo County reported the most new cases with 37. Six other counties report double-digit increases, including Eddy County (32), Doña Ana County (29), Chaves County (22), Lea County (19), Curry County (14) and Santa Fe County (12).

The 32 cases in Eddy County were the most reported in a single day, eight more than the previous high, reported on August 26.

The state Department of Health reported 75 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of four since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH also reported 13,283 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 103 since Wednesday.

Testing details

The state has reported the results of 776,796 tests as of Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus information website. This is 5,387 more than the number of tests that were reported on Wednesday.

DOH provided the numbers of newly reported cases by county:

37 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

22 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

32 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also provided the total number of cases overall in the state, including those from Thursday. One previously reported case in Doña Ana County was identified as a duplicate and one case in San Juan County was not lab confirmed. Those have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,898

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 776

Cibola County: 399

Colfax County: 22

Curry County: 694

Doña Ana County: 2,920

Eddy County: 545

Grant County: 84

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,170

Lincoln County: 173

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 321

McKinley County: 4,229

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 227

Quay County: 63

Rio Arriba County: 361

Roosevelt County: 205

Sandoval County: 1,257

San Juan County: 3,201

San Miguel County: 85

Santa Fe County: 839

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 520

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 46 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is a decrease of 7 since Wednesday.