Four more COVID-19 related deaths from counties with highest number of total cases

With an additional four deaths related to COVID-19 and 46 new positive cases reported on Sunday by New Mexico health officials, the state has seen 807 deaths and 26,144 confirmed cases of the disease. As of Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 65 people are hospitalized in the state with the disease and 13,604 have been deemed recovered.

According to state officials, all four of the latest deaths came from counties with the most total number of cases.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan Countywho was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The largest number of newly reported cases came from Bernalillo County, which is the most populous county in the state and the county with the most cumulative number of cases.

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

McKinley and San Juan Counties have the second and third highest number of cases, respectively.

Bernalillo County: 5,958

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 816

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 24

Curry County: 706

Doña Ana County: 2,955

Eddy County: 580

Grant County: 88

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,204

Lincoln County: 175

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 341

McKinley County: 4,244

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 228

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 369

Roosevelt County: 210

Sandoval County: 1,262

San Juan County: 3,218

San Miguel County: 87

Santa Fe County: 866

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 526

Here are the breakdown of the total number of cases of COVID-19 by correctional facilities that house federal detainees:

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Below is the breakdown of positive cases by facilities that house state inmates.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are currently 44 congregate care facilities in New Mexico that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

State officials continue to encourage New Mexicans to stay home if possible and everyone is required to wear a face covering when in public.

Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell should call their medical provider or the DOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

