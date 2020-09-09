Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/9/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health reported 44 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday; it was the first day with no newly reported deaths related to the disease since July 3. Read more here.
- The Navajo Nation, meanwhile reported on additional cases on Tuesday for the first time since March. Health officials did, however, report four additional deaths, the Navajo Times reported.
- Two more Carlsbad Municipal Schools staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. A teacher in the district who previously tested positive has recovered and is back to work, the paper reported.
- Belen Consolidated Schools started the hybrid model of schooling for elementary school students, KRQE-TV reported.
- Many northern New Mexico school districts and charter schools are opting against in-person instruction for the time being, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The West Las Vegas School District said it will continue to use distance learning, though didn’t say how long it would last, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- State officials said educators and staff won’t face any legal liability in the event of a spread of COVID-19 in the school, KRQE-TV reported.
- A Walmart in Las Cruces has 11 people quarantining because of COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. It is the same Walmart that was briefly closed in July because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases.
- Essential city workers in Las Cruces will receive a one-time $500 bonus for pandemic pay, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The city of Albuquerque is looking for local vendors to make PPE for local businesses, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some restaurants in Carlsbad are still struggling even with the return of limited indoor dining, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Meanwhile, the strong winds from the incoming early cold snap forced Albuquerque restaurants to close their patios, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad will return running in New Mexico beginning later this month, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The owner of a movie theater chain with 12 locations in New Mexico wants the state to allow movie theaters to reopen, the Ruidoso Daily Record reported. Epidemiologists have said going to movies right now is a bad idea.
- The Spencer Theater in southeastern New Mexico will postpone its 2020 fall season, the Ruidoso News reported.
- Bands at the University of New Mexico are set to resume in-person rehearsals with specially designed masks, the Daily Lobo reported.