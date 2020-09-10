161 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional related deaths

The state announced 161 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday and three additional related deaths.

Three counties in the southeast – Chaves with 31; Eddy with 21; and Lea with 13 – reported double digit numbers Thursday. The other four counties that reported double digit numbers were Bernalillo with 27; Doña Ana with 17 and Santa Fe with 11.

De Baca County reported its first case Thursday. During Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press conference Thursday, Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase praised the county.

“Still doing a great job in De Baca with only one case. It was going to happen sooner or later, but still doing a great job with just one,” he said.

The three related mortalities were all individuals who had underlying conditions. One was a male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The other two were females in their 80s, one from McKinley County and one from Lincoln County.

The total number of deaths is now 816, according to the state Department of Health.

There are 80 individuals currently hospitalized for the disease, according to the DOH. There are 14,120 individuals who the state has designated as recovered, an increase of 102 since Wednesday.

There are 44 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is an increase of one since Wednesday.

New Mexico has now had a total of 26,429 COVID-19 cases and has conducted a total of 806,999 tests since the start of the pandemic, according to the DOH COVID-19 website.

Testing

The numbers of additional cases Thursday broken down by county are the following:

27 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

13 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

The total number of cases since the pandemic began broken down by county are the following:

Bernalillo County: 6,012

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 867

Cibola County: 400

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 715

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 2,989

Eddy County: 609

Grant County: 97

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,225

Lincoln County: 176

Los Alamos County: 29

Luna County: 350

McKinley County: 4,252

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 229

Quay County: 66

Rio Arriba County: 369

Roosevelt County: 219

Sandoval County: 1,271

San Juan County: 3,227

San Miguel County: 89

Santa Fe County: 882

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 122

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 528

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4