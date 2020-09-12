100 new cases and 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced 100 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional related deaths.

Doña Ana County had the highest increase in cases, with 19. The other counties with double digit numbers were Bernalillo, with 14 additional cases, and Chaves, with 11 additional cases.

The three additional mortalities were all men. One male in his 60s had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque. One male in his 70s was from Lea County and had underlying conditions. One male in his 30s was from McKinley County and had been hospitalized. This brings the total count of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 to 821.

DOH designates that 14,396 cases as recovered in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 67 individuals currently hospitalized, a decrease of six since Friday.

The state’s total number of cases of the disease are 26,661. The state has conducted 817,270 tests, according to the state’s DOH COVID-19 website. That is 5,220 since Friday.

There are 45 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff member or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH.

Testing

The following is a breakdown of the additional cases by county:

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

DOH previously reported numbers that included two cases in Curry County that were not lab confirmed which the state said has been corrected. The breakdown of total cases by county are the following:

Bernalillo County: 6,038

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 918

Cibola County: 402

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 722

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 3,020

Eddy County: 619

Grant County: 98

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,247

Lincoln County: 177

Los Alamos County: 29

Luna County: 358

McKinley County: 4,264

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 238

Quay County: 69

Rio Arriba County: 373

Roosevelt County: 229

Sandoval County: 1,281

San Juan County: 3,233

San Miguel County: 89

Santa Fe County: 893

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 124

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 530

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 161

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4