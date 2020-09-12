100 new cases and 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced 100 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional related deaths.
Doña Ana County had the highest increase in cases, with 19. The other counties with double digit numbers were Bernalillo, with 14 additional cases, and Chaves, with 11 additional cases.
The three additional mortalities were all men. One male in his 60s had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque. One male in his 70s was from Lea County and had underlying conditions. One male in his 30s was from McKinley County and had been hospitalized. This brings the total count of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 to 821.
DOH designates that 14,396 cases as recovered in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 67 individuals currently hospitalized, a decrease of six since Friday.
The state’s total number of cases of the disease are 26,661. The state has conducted 817,270 tests, according to the state’s DOH COVID-19 website. That is 5,220 since Friday.
There are 45 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff member or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH.
Testing
The following is a breakdown of the additional cases by county:
- 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 11 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
DOH previously reported numbers that included two cases in Curry County that were not lab confirmed which the state said has been corrected. The breakdown of total cases by county are the following:
- Bernalillo County: 6,038
- Catron County: 11
- Chaves County: 918
- Cibola County: 402
- Colfax County: 23
- Curry County: 722
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 3,020
- Eddy County: 619
- Grant County: 98
- Guadalupe County: 32
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 98
- Lea County: 1,247
- Lincoln County: 177
- Los Alamos County: 29
- Luna County: 358
- McKinley County: 4,264
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 238
- Quay County: 69
- Rio Arriba County: 373
- Roosevelt County: 229
- Sandoval County: 1,281
- San Juan County: 3,233
- San Miguel County: 89
- Santa Fe County: 893
- Sierra County: 38
- Socorro County: 78
- Taos County: 124
- Torrance County: 63
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 530
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 281
- Otero County Processing Center: 161
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4