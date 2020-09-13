State reports 103 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths Sunday

State health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the disease Sunday. There have now been 26,761 reported cases of the disease in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic and 823 related deaths.

Chaves County had the most new cases with 29, continuing a trend of higher new cases in the county over the last week. Three other counties reported double-digit increases in new cases: Bernalillo County reported 19 new cases, Lea County reported 14 new cases and Doña Ana County reported 10 new cases.

The two deaths were two females in their 70s in Bernalillo County. Both individuals had underlying health conditions, but DOH does not disclose which underlying condition because of privacy concerns. One individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque, while the other was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

As of Sunday, there are 59 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of eight since Saturday. The state Department of Health has designated 14,407 individuals as recovered, an increase of 11 since Saturday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus page reported 823,145 tests, 5,875 more than reported Saturday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

29 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Sundays numbers, by county. Two previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County) and one case in Doña Ana County was identified as an out-of-state resident. These have been removed from the county totals. Two other previously reported cases in Doña Ana County were identified as detainees at the Otero County Processing Center.

Bernalillo County: 6,056

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 947

Cibola County: 403

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 724

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 3,026

Eddy County: 624

Grant County: 99

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,261

Lincoln County: 177

Los Alamos County: 29

Luna County: 357

McKinley County: 4,266

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 238

Quay County: 69

Rio Arriba County: 374

Roosevelt County: 230

Sandoval County: 1,289

San Juan County: 3,233

San Miguel County: 91

Santa Fe County: 898

Sierra County: 39

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 124

Torrance County: 64

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 532

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 44 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That’s an increase of one since Saturday.