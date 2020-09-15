Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/15/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the disease on Monday. Also, the state updated how the state is doing on reaching its gating criteria. Read more details here.
- The New Mexico Secretary of State’s office said it will reimburse counties for expenses related to installing drop boxes for absentee ballots this year, the Associated Press reported. Election officials and others have encouraged voters to cast absentee ballots this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Doña Ana County Clerk is getting applications for poll workers, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Fifteen families are suing a Farmington nursing home over COVID-19 deaths, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Grant County Detention Center has at least six active cases of COVID-19, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools went back to in-person learning as part of the hybrid model, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Anthony Elementary School in the Gadsden School District reopened after an employee self-reported COVID-19 like symptoms, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Mayor of Las Cruces wants to temporarily lower the minimum tipped wage to help business during the pandemic, and has received a lot of pushback, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Dreamcatcher 10 movie theater in Española will reopen this weekend, KRQE-TV reported; it is on Santa Clara land, and so says they are not subject to the state’s public health order.
- The Santa Fe Railyard will have some new businesses opening up, even during the pandemic, including a Bosque Brewing taproom, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials, KOB-TV reported.
- The Artichoke Cafe in Albuquerque will reopen on Sept. 22, the Albuquerque Journal reported.