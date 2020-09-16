Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- State health officials announced seven newly reported deaths and 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Read more here.
- U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said Republican leadership in the chamber was stalling on a House-passed bill that would have provided $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief aid, KOB-TV reported. Udall and other Democrats, plus Republican Rand Paul, voted against the Senate bill that would have provided $300 billion in aid.
- The City of Farmington has seen an increase in suicides this year, possibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools will have remote learning for the rest of the fall semester, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Farmington City Council will distribute $200,000 in CARES Act funding to nonprofits in the city, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Las Cruces city councilors will meet with business owners and employees on whether or not to lower the city’s minimum wage for tipped employees during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- On Tuesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 9 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the disease.
- KOB-TV reported on how members of the Navajo Nation are using their culture to fight back against the spread of COVID-19.
- Buffalo Thunder and several other Santa Fe-area workplaces reported COVID-19 cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Five percent of all public school staff members will be tested for COVID-19 each week, KOB-TV reported.
- As of Sept. 14, the state Public Education Department reported five COVID-19 cases, two among staff and three among students. See more details in the PED release.
- The San Juan County Commission approved a gross receipts tax increase amid economic struggles during the pandemic, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- As part of the budget cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts will see a drop in the funding for menstrual products for students. Read more here.
- The Secretary of State continues to encourage counties to implement drop boxes for absentee ballots this year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Roswell Daily Record spoke to local elections officials about voting options this year.
- Fifteen businesses in Taos Ski Valley have been designated as COVID Safe, the Taos News reported.
- The Albuquerque Museum opened on Tuesday, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some children set up a stand to sell food to help their mom pay bills, KRQE-TV reported.
- A Republican congressional candidate who refused to wear a mask received a plea deal for the citation she received, KRQE-TV reported.
- The City of Albuquerque is using the downtime during the pandemic as a time to make some improvements to the Kimo Theatre, KRQE-TV reported.