Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/17/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state passed 27,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after reporting 119 new cases on Wednesday, with two additional deaths. Read more here, including information on the state’s gating criteria.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at the per capita COVID-19 numbers by region, with the highest in the southeast for the week ending Sept. 13.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a press conference on the state’s COVID-19 response and the response to the census Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
- Scientific American wrote about New Mexico’s COVID-19 response and how it has had better results than neighboring states like Arizona and Texas.
- The state health department said that all campaign rallies must abide by the state’s public health order, the Albuquerque Journal reported. This came after the state Republican Party traveled across the state for a number of events, many without masks.
- The state announced a multi agency effort to prevent nursing home abuse, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Immigrants rights groups are hoping to get undocumented people and mixed-status families tested for COVID-19, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote this week.
- More than two dozen inmates or staff members at the Chaves County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 28, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- There are two active cases among the detainees at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and two more among detention officers, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. This is a drop in cases, the paper said.
- Another two employees at the Waste Isolation PIlot Plant tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. A total of 34 employees have tested positive
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the latest reported cases in the area.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about three elementary schools in Socorro County reopening to in-person schooling as part of the hybrid model.
- The Central Consolidated School District’s board voted to reopen the San Juan County school district to in-person learning as part of the hybrid model, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- Albuquerque Public Schools put out their virtual learning survey, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum reopened on Wednesday, KRQE-TV reported.
- Country singer Chevel Shepherd, who won The Voice spoke to KOB-TV about the difficulties of trying to launch a music career during the pandemic.