State reports 159 new cases and 4 deaths related to COVID-19

State health officials announced 159 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and four deaths related to the disease. The state has now recorded 27,199 cases of the illness since the start of the pandemic and 836 related deaths.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases of COVID-19, with 38. Six other counties also reported double-digit increases in cases: Doña Ana County (21), Chaves County (17), Lea County (15), Luna County (11), Eddy County (10) and Santa Fe County (10).

The state Department of Health released some details about the four deaths:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

DOH did not disclose which underlying condition any person had, because of privacy issues, only if one was present.

The number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped to 69, an increase of 10 since Wednesday. This number could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has designated a total of 15,106 cases of COVID-19 as recovered, an increase of 264 since Wednesday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus page reported the state has conducted a total of 845,167 tests, and processed 7,767 tests since Wednesday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Thursday’s numbers, by county. One previously reported case in Santa Fe County was determined to be a duplicate and was removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 6,144

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 993

Cibola County: 407

Colfax County: 26

Curry County: 730

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,068

Eddy County: 654

Grant County: 100

Guadalupe County: 33

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,299

Lincoln County: 179

Los Alamos County: 29

Luna County: 388

McKinley County: 4,285

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 243

Quay County: 70

Rio Arriba County: 381

Roosevelt County: 252

Sandoval County: 1,309

San Juan County: 3,245

San Miguel County: 91

Santa Fe County: 932

Sierra County: 40

Socorro County: 82

Taos County: 128

Torrance County: 64

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 534

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 32

Lea County Correctional Facility: 19

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 35 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That’s a decrease of two since Wednesday.