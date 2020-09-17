State reports 159 new cases and 4 deaths related to COVID-19

State health officials announced 159 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and four deaths related to the disease. The state has now recorded 27,199 cases of the illness since the start of the pandemic and 836 related deaths.
Bernalillo County reported the most new cases of COVID-19, with 38. Six other counties also reported double-digit increases in cases: Doña Ana County (21), Chaves County (17), Lea County (15), Luna County (11), Eddy County (10) and Santa Fe County (10).
The state Department of Health released some details about the four deaths:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
DOH did not disclose which underlying condition any person had, because of privacy issues, only if one was present.
The number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped to 69, an increase of 10 since Wednesday. This number could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has designated a total of 15,106 cases of COVID-19 as recovered, an increase of 264 since Wednesday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus page reported the state has conducted a total of 845,167 tests, and processed 7,767 tests since Wednesday.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
The state also provided the total number of cases, including Thursday’s numbers, by county. One previously reported case in Santa Fe County was determined to be a duplicate and was removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 6,144
- Catron County: 11
- Chaves County: 993
- Cibola County: 407
- Colfax County: 26
- Curry County: 730
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,068
- Eddy County: 654
- Grant County: 100
- Guadalupe County: 33
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 99
- Lea County: 1,299
- Lincoln County: 179
- Los Alamos County: 29
- Luna County: 388
- McKinley County: 4,285
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 243
- Quay County: 70
- Rio Arriba County: 381
- Roosevelt County: 252
- Sandoval County: 1,309
- San Juan County: 3,245
- San Miguel County: 91
- Santa Fe County: 932
- Sierra County: 40
- Socorro County: 82
- Taos County: 128
- Torrance County: 64
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 534
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 281
- Otero County Processing Center: 163
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 32
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 19
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
There are 35 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That’s a decrease of two since Wednesday.