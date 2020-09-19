DOH: 164 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

New Mexico health officials announced 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the third straight day with 150 or more newly reported cases. The state also reports six additional COVID-19 deaths.

The new cases announced by the New Mexico Department of Health included 18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility, nearly doubling the total number of confirmed cases in the facility. COVID-19 has spread quickly in correctional facilities and prisons in New Mexico and in other states during the pandemic.

Among counties, Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County each had 31 new reported cases, while Eddy County continued its growth in cases with 15, while Chaves County had 10 newly reported cases. No other county had double digit numbers of cases

There have now been 27,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 847 deaths related to the disease in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

DOH provided some details on the six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose the specific underlying conditions on any of those who died, only if one was present.

DOH also said 68 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 on Saturday, a decrease of four people since Friday. This could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

There are also now 15,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 176 since Friday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed that there have been 857,456 tests processed as of Saturday, an increase of 6,493 tests since Friday’s report.

DOH provided the total number of cases by county,with the cases among state and federal inmates at correctional facilities separated from the counties in which they reside.

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility in Lea County

Additionally, the state provided the total number of cases, including those reported on Saturday.

Two previously reported cases (one in Bernalillo County and one in Santa Fe County) were not lab confirmed and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 6,198

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,014

Cibola County: 406

Colfax County: 27

Curry County: 740

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,117

Eddy County: 686

Grant County: 109

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,320

Lincoln County: 186

Los Alamos County: 31

Luna County: 401

McKinley County: 4,292

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 247

Quay County: 71

Rio Arriba County: 383

Roosevelt County: 266

Sandoval County: 1,313

San Juan County: 3,257

San Miguel County: 93

Santa Fe County: 939

Sierra County: 42

Socorro County: 88

Taos County: 129

Torrance County: 65

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 548

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33

Lea County Correctional Facility: 37

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 36 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That’s an increase of two since Friday.