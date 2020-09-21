Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/21/20 edition)

During the governor’s weekly update on COVID-19 statistics, her appointee in charge of overseeing the federal census in the state urged New Mexicans to make sure they are all counted. Pam Coleman, the chair of the Statewide Complete Count Commission and director for the New Mexico State Personnel Office said “today’s the day to get counted.” New Mexico has 12 days left to collect census data and Coleman said unlike COVID-19 numbers, the state needs to see higher census numbers. “It's really good when numbers go up in the census,” Coleman said. “So my message to everyone listening to the press covering is that if you are waiting for the perfect day to respond to the census, today's the day.” Coleman said the state had a 57 percent self-response rate as of Thursday and that while it’s a “good” number it should be higher. She said some families may be visited by census workers, but that anyone can call to submit their information as well as submitting it online. Census information is not only used to count the state’s population, but also directly impacts how much money New Mexico gets from the federal government. Coleman said through health care, housing, education and job programs, New Mexico could see almost $8 billion a year. To put the potential money into perspective, Coleman said if every New Mexican is counted, the money the state receives would be equivalent to every household member receiving $10 every day.